MA Financial Posts Strong Earnings Growth

MA Financial Group has reported robust earnings for the full year, fuelled by strong performance in its private credit and lending divisions. The ASX-listed company, which provides asset management, lending, and corporate advisory services, saw significant growth across its operations. MA Financial specialises in providing financial solutions and strategic advice to its clients. The group also facilitates access to a diverse range of investment opportunities.

Underlying revenue for the 12 months ending December 31 reached $382.4 million, a 25 per cent increase compared to the previous year. This growth was evident across all divisions. Asset management revenue rose by 15 per cent, boosted by expansion in private credit funds and real estate acquisitions, including Top Ryde City shopping centre and Hyperdome Town Square. Lending and technology revenue experienced a substantial 59 per cent surge, driven by the growth of MA Money and Finsure’s managed loans and broker numbers. Corporate advisory and equities revenue also increased, climbing 23 per cent.

The group’s underlying EBITDA rose by 30 per cent to $113 million. Assets under management increased significantly, climbing 49 per cent to $15.3 billion, including $4.5 billion added in the second half of the year. The MA Money loan book grew 148 per cent to $5.2 billion, with the net interest margin improving to 1.4 per cent. A fully franked final dividend of 14 cents per share was declared, payable on March 17.

Joint chief executives Julian Biggins and Christopher Wyke noted the strengthening momentum throughout the year. They highlighted the solid performance of private credit funds, the increased scale of the core real estate business following the IP Generation acquisition, and the exceptional growth of MA Money. The company anticipates a more supportive transactional environment, with management expecting underlying earnings per share in FY26 to be materially higher than FY25.