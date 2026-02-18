Codan Posts Strong First Half Results

Codan Limited has reported a strong first half of fiscal year 2026, with significant growth across key financial metrics. The company announced that group revenue increased by 29 per cent to $393.5 million. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose by 52 per cent to $99.8 million, demonstrating improved operational efficiency. Net profit after tax experienced a substantial jump of 55 per cent, reaching $71.2 million. Earnings per share also climbed significantly, increasing by 54 per cent to 39.2 cents. Codan provides technology solutions to its customers around the world. The company develops robust technology to solve complex problems for businesses and governments.

In light of these positive results, Codan’s board has declared an interim dividend of 19.5 cents per share, fully franked. This represents a 56 per cent increase compared to the previous corresponding period, reflecting the company’s confidence in its financial performance and outlook. The dividend will be a welcome return to shareholders following a strong half year.

In addition to the financial results, Codan announced a change in its leadership team. Michael Barton, the current Chief Financial Officer, will retire on August 31. He will be succeeded by Kayi Li, who currently serves as Deputy Chief Financial Officer. This transition is expected to be smooth, ensuring continuity in the company’s financial management.

Overall, Codan’s first-half results demonstrate strong growth and profitability. The increased revenue, earnings, and dividends, coupled with a planned leadership transition, point to a stable and forward-looking company. Investors will be watching closely to see if Codan can sustain this momentum in the second half of the fiscal year.