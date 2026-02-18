Bega Group has reported a significant surge in its half-year net profit, climbing 45.1 per cent to $52.1 million compared to the previous year. This increase is attributed to strong consumer demand for the company’s well-known household brands. Bega Group is a major Australian food company known for producing a range of dairy and grocery products, including cheese, spreads, and milk. The company has also strategically enhanced its bulk dairy division by shifting its focus from basic commodities to higher-value, nutritional products.

In light of the strong performance, Bega Group has increased its interim fully franked dividend by 17 per cent, bringing it to 7¢ per share. Furthermore, the company has raised its earnings guidance range for fiscal year 2026 to between $222 million and $227 million, signalling confidence in its future growth prospects. This revision reflects the positive momentum the company is experiencing across its various divisions.

Bega Group’s management has confirmed that the business is currently on track to surpass its five-year target of achieving $250 million in pre-tax earnings by 2028. This ambitious goal underscores the company’s commitment to long-term growth and profitability. The strategic shift towards higher-margin products and continued demand for its established brands are key factors driving Bega Group’s success. The company’s focus remains on optimising its operations and capitalising on market opportunities to deliver value to shareholders.