Goldman Sachs CEO Reveals Bitcoin Ownership

Goldman Sachs chief executive officer David Solomon, previously a noted cryptocurrency sceptic, has disclosed that he now owns bitcoin. Speaking at the World Liberty Forum in Florida, Solomon stated he holds a “very, very limited” amount of the digital asset. The event was hosted by executives including Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. Solomon admitted he wasn’t a ‘great bitcoin prognosticator’, simply observing the asset’s movements. Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking, securities, and investment management firm that provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base. The firm advises on mergers and acquisitions, underwriting standards and investment management.

Solomon’s comments underscore the increasing engagement of traditional financial institutions with the cryptocurrency sector, which has experienced growing acceptance. For years, regulatory constraints have largely kept Goldman Sachs at arm’s length from the crypto industry. Solomon’s recent disclosure suggests a shift in perspective, aligning with broader market trends.

In previous remarks, Solomon has characterised bitcoin as both interesting and volatile. During a 2024 interview with CNBC, he described it as a speculative investment, adding that he did not see a real-world use case for it. Despite his past reservations, his current ownership, however small, indicates a notable evolution in his stance on the cryptocurrency.

While the specific amount of Solomon’s bitcoin holdings remains undisclosed, his acknowledgment of owning the asset marks a significant development, given his prior scepticism. It reflects a growing acceptance of cryptocurrency among traditional financial leaders.