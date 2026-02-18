JPMorgan Chase Expands Branch Network

JPMorgan Chase has announced plans to open over 160 new branches across more than 30 U.S. states in 2026. This expansion is part of a multibillion-dollar initiative aimed at increasing access to banking services. The move will introduce the lender into new markets, including low- to moderate-income and rural communities, while also strengthening its presence in rapidly growing regions within the Northeast, Southeast, Heartland, and Southwest. JPMorgan Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase, a global financial services firm. The company recently reported fourth-quarter profits that exceeded analysts’ expectations, driven by strong performance from its trading operations in volatile markets.

The expansion plan also includes the renovation of approximately 600 existing branch locations. To support this growth, Chase will hire 1,100 new employees. This hiring initiative contributes to the company’s broader objective of adding more than 10,500 consumer bank staff by the end of the year. The overall expansion, initially announced in 2024, represents one of the bank’s most significant branch expansions in recent years, with a target of adding more than 500 new U.S. locations by 2027.

Tom Horne, Head of Consumer Branch Banking, emphasised the role of Chase branches as crucial drivers of economic activity. He noted that they provide support to individuals, businesses, schools, hospitals, and non-profit organisations. The bank has identified major expansion plans for North and South Carolina, Florida, Pennsylvania, Kansas, Massachusetts, and Tennessee in 2026.

The Financial Times initially reported the news earlier in the day, highlighting the scale and strategic importance of JPMorgan Chase’s branch expansion initiative.