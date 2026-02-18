Guthrie Abduction: DNA Test Fails to Find Match

A major setback has occurred in the investigation into the abduction of Nancy Guthrie, mother of television journalist Savannah Guthrie. DNA evidence taken from a glove found near her Arizona home failed to produce a match in a national database. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and FBI announced the disappointing outcome, marking the 17th day of the search for the 84-year-old.

Investigators had hoped that a DNA sample retrieved from the glove, discovered in a roadside field near Guthrie’s house, would yield a ‘hit’ in the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS). The glove resembled those worn by a masked man seen on video attempting to disable her doorbell camera shortly before her disappearance. Sheriff Chris Nanos believes this man is the primary suspect.

Despite the lack of a CODIS match, the sheriff’s office stated that additional DNA evidence recovered at Guthrie’s residence is still being analyzed. Other investigative efforts include working with Walmart to identify the purchaser of the backpack seen in the video and cross-referencing backpack and holster purchases. Phillip Martin, a Tucson gun shop co-owner, confirmed that an FBI agent inquired about weapon purchases by potential customers on a list related to the case.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31. Authorities are treating her disappearance as a kidnapping for ransom. Savannah Guthrie and her siblings have publicly pleaded for their mother’s safe return. Immediate family members have been ruled out as suspects, according to Sheriff Nanos. The investigation continues, with law enforcement using technologies such as ‘signal sniffers’ to identify potential search targets and maintaining the presumption that Nancy Guthrie remains alive.