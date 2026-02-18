DP World CEO Resigns Amid Epstein Links

The chief executive of Dubai port operator DP World, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, has resigned from his position. His departure follows the release of U.S. Department of Justice documents revealing his connections to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. DP World is a global logistics company that operates marine and inland terminals, logistics parks, and economic zones. It aims to enable global trade by providing infrastructure and services for the movement of goods.

Bin Sulayem’s relationship with Epstein came under increased scrutiny after his name appeared in the released files. Emails revealed discussions between Bin Sulayem and Epstein regarding relationships with women. Concerns raised by DP World’s financial backers, including British International Investment and Canada’s La Caisse, prompted the company to take action. These investors had suspended new investments with DP World, pending clarification and action regarding Bin Sulayem’s ties to Epstein.

British International Investment (BII) and La Caisse have welcomed the leadership changes at DP World. BII stated they looked forward to continuing their partnership to develop key African trading ports. La Caisse affirmed that DP World had taken appropriate measures and expressed their intention to collaborate with the new leadership on port projects worldwide.

The released documents highlight Epstein’s efforts to build relationships with influential figures in the Middle East across various sectors, including politics, finance, and business. The documents also show Epstein attempted to advise Qatari business leaders during the blockade of Qatar. Additionally, Epstein discussed Saudi Aramco’s initial public offering in email exchanges, cautioning about potential legal exposure. Saudi Aramco declined to comment on these emails.