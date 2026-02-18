JPMorgan Chase Plans Major Branch Expansion

JPMorgan Chase is set to open over 160 new branches in more than 30 states across the United States in 2026. This expansion is part of a multibillion-dollar investment into its physical branch network, according to a report in the Financial Times. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a global financial services firm. The company is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management.

The bank’s planned expansion includes a significant push into states such as North and South Carolina, Florida, Pennsylvania, Kansas, Massachusetts, and Tennessee. This initiative builds on a commitment made in 2024 to open more than 500 branches within a three-year period, the report stated, citing an interview with the chief of Chase consumer banking. An official announcement from the bank detailing the expansion plans is expected later in the day.

Under its Chase consumer brand, JPMorgan has already established branches in nearly every U.S. state, with the exceptions of Hawaii and Alaska. The bank’s strategic goal is to capture 15% of the country’s total retail deposits. Jennifer Roberts, chief executive of Chase consumer banking, told the Financial Times that establishing branches and entering new markets is crucial to achieving this deposit share target.

JPMorgan Chase’s latest move comes after reporting fourth-quarter profits that exceeded analysts’ expectations last month. The strong performance was attributed to its traders capitalising on volatile market conditions.