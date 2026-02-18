RBNZ Holds Rates Steady Under New Governor

New Zealand’s central bank held the official cash rate (OCR) steady at its latest monetary policy meeting, as new Governor Anna Breman made her mark. Breman, who succeeded Adrian Orr in September of last year, focused on clear messaging and avoiding the communication pitfalls that plagued her predecessor. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is the nation’s central bank responsible for formulating and implementing monetary policy, as well as promoting financial stability. It aims to maintain price stability and full employment in New Zealand.

Investors closely scrutinised Breman’s debut post-decision press conference. She began with an extensive slide presentation, a departure from Orr’s more understated approach. Economists noted the clarity of Breman’s statement and OCR track, contrasting it with previous communication challenges under the former governor. Under Orr, the RBNZ faced criticism for its handling of inflation during and after the pandemic.

Breman acknowledged the fragile state of New Zealand’s economic recovery, stating that many households are yet to feel the benefits. She emphasised the bank’s intention to keep the OCR on hold to support the recovery while ensuring inflation returns to target. The RBNZ does not anticipate hiking the OCR until it observes stronger inflationary pressures and a more robust economy. Breman also announced an increase in the number of monetary policy meetings from seven to eight per year.

Furthermore, Breman addressed the growing global pressure on central bank independence. She briefly alluded to potential risks stemming from unsustainable fiscal dynamics and challenges to central bank autonomy. While Breman did not incorporate Maori language into her remarks, a practice common under Orr, she previously expressed interest in learning more about the Maori economy and New Zealand’s culture.