IDT Australia Reports Narrowed Loss in Half-Year Results

IDT Australia Limited (ASX: IDT), a pharmaceutical manufacturer involved in the supply of products and provision of research and development and other technical services, has announced its half-year report for the period ended 31 December 2025. The company reported a narrowed loss after income tax of $1.318 million, compared to a $3.251 million loss in the prior corresponding period. Revenues from ordinary activities and other income decreased by 7.0% to $9.799 million.

The company’s report highlighted stable interim revenue at $9.8 million, nearly consistent with the prior comparative period. The loss before tax narrowed by 59.5%, an improvement of $1.933 million, to $1.3 million. Management noted that these profitability metrics are the strongest since IDT initiated its strategic transformation over two years ago. Returning customers from international and domestic entities are leveraging Australia’s high regulatory standards, IP security, cost-effectiveness, location, and R&D tax credits.

IDT’s three key verticals showed varied performance. Advanced Therapies experienced a decline to $2.9 million due to customer timing, while the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing vertical grew by 191.4% to $3 million. The Specialty Orals business saw revenue increase by 26% to $2.5 million, driven by collaboration with a commercial partner and growth in radiopharmaceuticals.

As of 31 December 2025, the company’s operating cash inflows for the half year were $1.6 million, a significant turnaround from the $5.2 million outflow in the prior period. The company reported a closing cash balance of $1.9 million and access to an unused facility of $8.5 million, ensuring continued operational support.