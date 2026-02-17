Sports Entertainment Group Announces Strong H1 FY26 Results and Increased Dividend

Sports Entertainment Group Limited (SEG), a diversified media and entertainment business focused on sports content, today announced its financial results for the half-year ended 31 December 2025 (H1 FY26). The company reported a $9.7 million Underlying EBITDA, reflecting organic growth of 94%. Profit before tax reached $5.9 million, and the company holds $15.3 million in net cash as of 31 December 2025. Notably, $12 million was received on January 6, 2026, from the final tranche of the Perth Wildcats sale.

SEG reported a 28% increase in group revenue, reaching $73.7 million. The company saw significant growth in its Complementary Services segment, particularly in Events and TV Production. TV Production revenue increased by $3.6 million (61%), generating an additional EBITDA of $0.8 million. Events revenue also rose by $3.3 million (32%), contributing an extra $1.3 million to EBITDA. The Media segment experienced an 11% revenue increase, boosted by live sport events such as the AFL/NRL finals series, Trade Radio, and Ashes cricket. This growth validates SEG’s ‘Whole of Sport’ strategy.

Operating cash flow stood at $11.6 million, representing an ungeared pre-tax operating cash flow conversion of 122%. As of December 31, 2025, cash on hand was $26.7 million, and senior bank debt was reduced to $11.4 million. The Board has declared a fully franked ordinary interim dividend of 1.0 cent per share and a fully franked special dividend of 3.0 cents per share.

Given the strong first-half performance, SEG has updated its EBITDA guidance for FY26. The company now expects at least 40% growth in EBITDA, up from the previously issued guidance of at least 20%. The company continues to invest in high-growth areas, including the acquisition of RSN and expansion of TV production capabilities, including Channel 7’s flagship football programs. The Board remains focused on reinvesting in the business, pursuing acquisitions, and maintaining dividends for shareholders.