Hansen Technologies has announced a significant increase in its financial performance for the half-year ending December 31, reporting a 46 per cent rise in underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA). This growth was primarily fuelled by recurring revenue streams, diligent cost management, and enhanced operating leverage. The company provides software and services to the energy, water, pay-TV, and communication industries. Hansen’s solutions help businesses manage their customer data, billing processes, and other critical operations.

Revenue for the period increased by 7.3 per cent to $191 million, while underlying profit saw a substantial climb of 389 per cent to $22.5 million. The company’s net cash from operations also experienced a notable surge, jumping 418 per cent to $53.6 million. Hansen credited the strong results to a 15.6 per cent increase in support and maintenance revenue, driven by multi-year renewals and low customer churn rates.

Across its various business segments, the communications and media sector demonstrated robust growth of 13.5 per cent, benefiting from new contracts and renewals with major operators. The energy and utilities sector also saw positive momentum, with revenue increasing by 3 per cent, supported by smart-metering and digital infrastructure projects.

Looking ahead, Hansen anticipates that second-half revenue will surpass first-half levels. The company is targeting an underlying EBITDA margin of approximately 30 per cent for the financial year 2026, with medium-term organic revenue growth projected to be in the range of 5 per cent to 7 per cent.