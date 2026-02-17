Mirvac Profits Rise Amid Stable Outlook

Mirvac has announced an operating profit of $248 million for the first half of the financial year, marking a 5 per cent increase compared to the prior year. The company also reported a 10 per cent jump in earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), reaching $398 million. Mirvac is an Australian property group with activities across the investment and development spectrum. They aim to create quality assets and experiences through their integrated business model.

The group has affirmed its operating earnings guidance for the 2026 financial year, expecting to deliver between 12.8 cents per share and 13 cents per share. Mirvac also anticipates a distribution of 9.5 cents per share for the same period. These figures suggest stability and continued growth for the company as it navigates the current economic landscape.

Shareholders and investors will likely welcome the positive results and maintained guidance, signaling confidence in Mirvac’s strategic direction. The company’s performance reflects its ability to generate profit and manage its operations effectively in a dynamic market. The steady outlook provides reassurance amid broader economic uncertainties.

The announcement underscores Mirvac’s commitment to delivering consistent returns and reinforces its position as a key player in the Australian property sector. The group will continue to focus on its development pipeline and investment strategies to drive future growth and value creation for its stakeholders.