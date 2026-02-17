Seek Shares Dip After Results Call

Shares in Seek Limited experienced a downturn, falling 4.2 per cent in the final hour of Tuesday’s trading session following its results call. The decline was attributed to management’s commentary regarding job advertisement volumes and the potential implications for both fiscal year 2026 guidance and fiscal year 2027 forecasts, according to Citi analyst Siraj Ahmed. Seek operates online employment marketplace businesses. The company also provides education and training services.

Specifically, management indicated expectations for Australian job volumes to remain at their current levels for the remainder of the fiscal year. This projection implies a 2 per cent decline in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) volume during the second half of fiscal year 2026. Ahmed clarified the ad volume commentary with Seek, noting that the company’s guidance and outlook already account for job ad volumes remaining at current levels.

During the call, there were questions regarding the threat of artificial intelligence. Seek focused on its matching capability, leveraging intent and trust, along with other data points, to connect suitable candidates with hirers. Despite foreign exchange rates and advertisement volumes acting as headwinds, Seek’s upgraded revenue guidance suggests the company’s capacity to drive yield growth through improved products and outcomes, Ahmed noted.