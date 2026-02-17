Macquarie Technology Appoints New Board Member

Macquarie Technology Group has announced the appointment of Kate Vidgen as an independent non-executive director to its board. The appointment follows the release of the company’s FY26 half-year results. Macquarie Technology Group provides data centre, cloud, cyber security and telecom services to Australian businesses and government organisations. It strives to deliver secure and innovative solutions.

Vidgen brings over 30 years of experience as a senior finance executive and non-executive director, with a strong background in the energy, mining, and infrastructure sectors. Her expertise is expected to provide valuable insights and guidance to Macquarie Technology Group as it continues its growth trajectory.

Prior to this appointment, Vidgen spent 26 years in executive roles at Macquarie Group. She currently works as an operating partner to Macquarie Asset Management, further demonstrating her deep understanding of financial markets and asset management strategies. Her extensive experience and knowledge will be assets to the company.

This strategic addition to the board underscores Macquarie Technology Group’s commitment to strong corporate governance and its focus on leveraging industry expertise to drive future success in the technology sector.