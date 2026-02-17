Benz Mining Corp Accelerates Glenburgh Exploration with A$94 Million War Chest

Benz Mining Corp (ASX: BNZ), a dual-listed gold exploration company also listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, has announced a significant acceleration of its exploration activities at the Glenburgh Gold Project in Western Australia. The company is well-funded with A$94 million pro forma cash following a recent A$75 million bought deal, positioning it to execute an ambitious drilling program throughout 2026. This program aims to systematically test and expand the potential of the Glenburgh project, which the company believes has been transformed into a coherent district-scale system.

The planned drilling will focus on three major gold camps within the granted Mining Lease: Hurricane Camp, Icon Camp, and Thunderbolt Camp. Hurricane Camp will see high-grade growth drilling targeting further discoveries similar to Zone 126. Icon Camp will undergo systematic testing along the >3km Icon trend, supporting the potential for a bulk-tonnage scale open-pit operation. Thunderbolt Camp represents a new, exciting growth front for Benz, with first-pass drilling planned to approximately 500m depth following limited historical drilling.

Benz CEO, Mark Lynch-Staunton, commented that Glenburgh has reached a genuine inflection point, with the past 12 months of technical work integrating drilling, mapping, and structural interpretation transforming Glenburgh from a set of historical prospects into a coherent geological system. A key outcome is the identification of Thunderbolt as a new camp-scale opportunity, previously overlooked due to shallow transported cover. The company plans to drill over 250,000 metres in 2026 across exploration and resource definition, accelerating drilling across the Mining Lease and expanding regional target generation.

The company’s exploration strategy includes regional soil sampling and extended gravity surveys over parts of the 80km district trend. Benz has also commenced scoping-level work at Glenburgh to evaluate potential development pathways, supported by a diamond rig being mobilized to site to accelerate metallurgical, geotechnical, and orebody knowledge programs.