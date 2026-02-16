Viva Leisure Announces On-Market Share Buy-Back

Viva Leisure Limited (ASX: VVA), Australia’s second-largest health club owner and operator, announced today its intention to launch an on-market share buy-back. The company may repurchase up to a maximum of 10% of its issued ordinary shares over the next 12 months. The buy-back program is set to commence on 2 March 2026 and continue until 1 March 2027.

According to Viva Leisure, the on-market buy-back is considered an efficient capital management option that aligns with the company’s capital management framework. The structure of the buy-back allows Viva Leisure to capitalise on share price volatility by making opportunistic share purchases during periods when the share price may not reflect the business’s strong cash flow generation and robust outlook.

The buy-back program will adhere to the ’10/12′ limit outlined in the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), meaning shareholder approval is not required. Viva Leisure will execute the buy-back at its discretion through on-market purchases made periodically throughout the approved period. The share buy-back price will not exceed 5% above the volume-weighted price of the Company’s shares over the 5 trading days prior to the purchase.

The company reserves the right to vary, suspend, or terminate the buy-back at any time, and there is no guarantee that it will purchase any or all of the shares mentioned. Viva Leisure has appointed Unified Capital Partners as its transaction broker for the on-market buy-back. Viva Leisure Limited (ASX: VVA) is Australia’s second-largest fitness network with over 518 locations and 670,000 members. The Company operates across three pillars: corporate health clubs (Club Lime), a franchise network (Plus Fitness, World Gym and Boutique Fitness Studios), and a high-margin technology platform (TPLR) encompassing payments, access control, licensing, and retail.