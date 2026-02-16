Resources & Energy Group Limited (ASX: REZ) has announced the completion of its first reverse circulation (RC) drilling program for 2026 at the East Menzies Gold Project in Western Australia. Resources & Energy Group Limited is an ASX-listed gold explorer and miner focused on unlocking the full potential of the East Menzies Gold Project. The company is committed to advancing cost-effective gold extraction through innovative processing methods. The drilling program was completed on time and within budget, adhering to the scope outlined in the company’s previous announcement on February 2, 2026.

The program targeted the Gigante Grande and Goodenough gold deposits, with a focus on extending known mineralisation at Goodenough and increasing confidence in the Mineral Resource. Infill and extension drilling at Gigante Grande aimed to improve understanding of mineralisation controls along lithological contacts and beneath supergene zones. A total of 18 RC holes were drilled, amounting to 1,968 metres, targeting the Gigante Grande, Goodenough, and Maranoa prospects.

According to Resources and Energy Group MD and CEO, J. Daniel Moore, the team’s efficiency allowed for the inclusion of an additional hole at Maranoa, targeting the prospect with the company’s highest-gold grades. The drilling program focused on extending known gold mineralisation at Goodenough, testing mineralisation beneath supergene zones at Gigante Grande, improving understanding of mineralisation controls, and investigating the continuation of high-grade gold at Maranoa.

All samples have been submitted for assay, and the results will be reported to the market following receipt, verification, and interpretation. The company will integrate the data from this program with existing geological, geochemical, and geophysical datasets to assess potential Mineral Resource growth and guide follow-up exploration and development planning at the East Menzies Gold Project.