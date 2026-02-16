TZ Limited Provides Business Update, Addresses Debt Repayment

TZ Limited (ASX: TZL), a company specialising in smart locking and access control solutions, today released a business update addressing key areas of focus. The company initially made a reference to a debt repayment date of 15 February 2026 in its previous quarterly update, but has since clarified the date was made in error. The facility maturity date had previously been extended by Causeway to 27 February 2026. TZ is actively engaged in ongoing discussions with Causeway regarding repayment and potential refinancing solutions and providing regular progress updates.

The company is actively pursuing trade finance or factoring facilities to support its sales related to Microsoft. According to the announcement, these discussions are progressing and involve cross-border structuring considerations, product selection, and lender criteria. TZ has received approximately A$2 million in purchase orders through Wesco Anixter on behalf of Microsoft over the past three months, following the successful implementation of the pilot program and initial deployment tranche.

TZ also highlighted the concept of ‘AI Augmentation,’ emphasising the role of physical locking systems in protecting data and preventing unauthorised access. The company says there are increased corporate enquiries which the company is also following up. The company notes that smart locks and audit capabilities are essential. They stress that clients such as Microsoft, Apple, Netflix and the World Bank prioritise high security features delivered by TZ locks.