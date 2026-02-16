Pureprofile Expands Research Capabilities with CRNRSTONE Acquisition

Pureprofile Limited (ASX: PPL) has announced the signing of a binding Asset Purchase Agreement to acquire the assets of Bastion Stable Research Pty Ltd, known as CRNRSTONE. Pureprofile is a global data and insights organisation providing industry-leading online research solutions to agencies, marketers, researchers and brands & businesses. This acquisition will bolster Pureprofile’s qualitative market research capabilities, aligning with the company’s strategic objectives for growth and market expansion.

The total consideration for the acquisition is $700,000, which will be paid in a single tranche upon completion. Pureprofile intends to finance the acquisition through its existing cash reserves. The transaction is expected to be finalised on March 1, 2026, and is not subject to any outstanding conditions precedent. One-off transaction costs of approximately $50,000 are anticipated in the current financial year.

CRNRSTONE, established in 1992 (originally as Stable Research and rebranded in 2022), provides qualitative research fieldwork services to brands, organisations, and research agencies. They offer access to Soapbox, a proprietary qualitative panel of over 100,000 Australians. CRNRSTONE supports various research methodologies and delivers end-to-end project execution, enabling clients to make data-driven decisions.

CRNRSTONE is projected to generate approximately $3 million in revenue and a pro-forma EBITDA of $300,000 in fiscal year 2026. Pureprofile anticipates that the acquisition will be earnings per share accretive in the first full year of ownership. The acquisition also strengthens the Group’s Australian service offering by introducing a differentiated qualitative research capability and has the potential to deliver further growth opportunities through cross-selling. Managing Director of Pureprofile, Martin Filz, expressed his delight in welcoming CRNRSTONE into the Pureprofile family.