Austal USA President to Retire in June

Austal, the global shipbuilder, has announced that Michelle Kruger, president of Austal USA, will retire effective 1 June. Austal specialises in designing, constructing, and maintaining defence and commercial vessels. Austal USA focuses on shipbuilding for the U.S. military.

Kruger joined Austal USA in 2022 and assumed the role of president in April 2024. During her tenure, she steered the company through a transitional phase, culminating in a record order book. Her departure follows a period of significant achievement for the U.S. arm of the Australian-headquartered company.

In the wake of Kruger’s retirement, Eugene Miller, the current chief operating officer, has been appointed as interim president. Simultaneously, Chris Chadwick will take on the role of executive chairman to facilitate a smooth transition. These leadership changes come shortly after Austal revised its earnings guidance due to an overstatement related to a US Navy contract, underscoring a period of internal adjustments for the company.

The company has not yet announced a permanent replacement. The search for a new president is expected to begin shortly, ensuring continued leadership and strategic direction for Austal USA.