Infrastructure developer Quinbrook has announced the commencement of commercial operations for the first stage of its Supernode battery project in Brisbane. The output from this initial stage is being managed by Origin Energy. Quinbrook specialises in developing and managing infrastructure assets, particularly in the renewable energy sector. Origin Energy is a large Australian integrated energy company focused on power generation and retail.

The first stage of the Supernode project delivers 260 megawatts of power with 619 megawatt-hours of storage capacity to the grid. Stages two and three of the project are currently under way. These subsequent stages are scheduled to increase the overall capacity of the project throughout 2026 and 2027. Quinbrook anticipates the expanded project will deliver significant stability and flexibility to the power grid.

According to Quinbrook, the Supernode battery will also assist in absorbing excess solar power generated during daylight hours. Origin Energy has secured a contract for 100 per cent of the capacity from the first two stages of the Supernode battery project, solidifying its commitment to grid-scale storage solutions.

Origin Energy’s head of energy supply, Greg Jarvis, noted that the commencement of stage one operations has increased Origin’s operational storage capacity in large-scale batteries to a total of 710 megawatts, marking a significant step in their energy storage capabilities.