Maggie Beer Considers Sale of Hampers Business

Maggie Beer Holdings, known for its gourmet food products and with celebrity cook Maggie Beer as a director, is evaluating a possible sale of its Hampers & Gifts business. The company, in an ASX announcement on Tuesday, stated that the strategic review of the Hampers & Gifts operations follows several unsolicited and non-binding offers from external parties. Maggie Beer Holdings acquired the online business in 2021 for $40 million.

The company indicated that Hampers & Gifts operates within an increasingly competitive e-commerce sector characterised by heavy discounting. For the half-year ending December 31, 2025, Hampers & Gifts generated $34.5 million in revenue and $3.1 million in EBITDA.

Maggie Beer Holdings is currently undergoing significant changes under a new board, chaired by Mark Lindh. Angelo Kotses, known for revitalising the Bickfords cordial brand, and Maurice Crotti, whose family founded the San Remo pasta brand, became substantial shareholders in the past year, jointly owning one third of the company. Maggie Beer Holdings produces and distributes a range of gourmet foods, including pates, sauces, and desserts. The company also operates an online hampers and gifts business.

The company also released preliminary revenue figures for the entire group, anticipating $52.9 million in revenue for the December half. This compares to $53.8 million recorded in the corresponding period the previous year.