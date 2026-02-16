Infrastructure developer Quinbrook has announced the commencement of commercial operations for the first stage of its Supernode battery project, located in Brisbane. The output from this initial stage is being managed by Origin Energy. Quinbrook specialises in developing and managing infrastructure assets, with a focus on renewable energy and sustainable investments. Origin Energy is an Australian integrated energy company focused on power generation, energy retailing, and natural gas exploration.

The first stage of the Supernode project delivers 260 megawatts of power, offering a storage capacity of 619 megawatt-hours. Quinbrook is currently working on stages two and three of the battery project. These subsequent stages are scheduled to come online over 2026 and 2027, and will further bolster the grid’s flexibility.

According to Quinbrook, the completed Supernode battery will improve power grid stability and assist in absorbing surplus solar power generated during daylight hours. Origin Energy holds a contract for 100 per cent of the capacity of both the first and second stages of the Supernode battery project.

Origin’s head of energy supply, Greg Jarvis, noted that the launch of stage one increases Origin’s operational storage capacity in large-scale batteries to a total of 710 MW, strengthening its position in the renewable energy market.