BHP Boosts Profit Amid Copper Surge

BHP has reported a robust first-half performance, with profit surging by 28 per cent to US$5.64 billion (AU$8 billion). The company’s revenue also saw an increase of 11 per cent, reaching US$27.9 billion. This growth was largely fuelled by increased copper earnings and strong margins. BHP is a leading global resources company, extracting and processing minerals, oil, and gas from production operations primarily in Australia and the Americas. It also has marketing and transportation operations that support these businesses.

Underlying EBITDA also experienced substantial growth, climbing 25 per cent to US$15.5 billion in the first half of the financial year, compared to the same period last year. The company’s strong performance has allowed it to increase its full-year 2026 copper production guidance, now projecting between 1.9 and 2 million tonnes. This revision follows strong output from the Escondida mine and other Chilean operations.

West Australian iron ore operations achieved record first-half production and shipments, underscoring BHP’s position as a low-cost major producer in the iron ore market. The company has declared an interim dividend of US73¢ a share, fully franked, which is an increase from US50¢ a share the previous year.

This dividend represents a 60 per cent payout ratio, reflecting the company’s confidence in its financial performance and commitment to delivering value to shareholders. BHP’s operational efficiency and strategic focus on key commodities have driven this impressive financial outcome.