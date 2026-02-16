Stockland Exceeds Expectations, Secures Data Centre Approvals

Stockland has reported a first-half funds from operations per share of 13.5 cents, according to Citi analyst Suraj Nebhani. This figure is 3 per cent above consensus estimates and 2 per cent ahead of Citi’s own forecasts. The outperformance was primarily driven by lower interest and tax expenses. Stockland, a diversified property group that develops and manages retail centres, residential communities, and logistics facilities, maintained its fiscal year 2026 guidance of 36 to 37 cents.

Residential settlements also exceeded expectations, reaching 3,168, which is 13 per cent above consensus estimates. However, residential margins remained subdued at 18.1 per cent, with expectations of improvement weighted towards the second half of the fiscal year. A significant achievement for Stockland was securing 350 megawatts of data centre power across two Victorian sites. This development includes a new 50/50 land lease partnership with an existing investor, marking a substantial win for the company.

Nebhani anticipates a positive market reaction to Stockland’s earnings beat and the announcement of data centre power approvals. The analyst expects the stock to perform strongly following these developments. This positive outlook reflects investor confidence in Stockland’s strategic initiatives and operational performance.