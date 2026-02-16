Pacific Lime Secures Major Newmont Offtake Agreement

Pacific Lime and Cement has signed a long-term quicklime offtake agreement with Newmont, securing volumes equivalent to approximately one-third of the Central Lime Project’s nameplate capacity. This agreement underpins the development of Papua New Guinea’s first domestic quicklime plant. Pacific Lime and Cement focuses on the production and distribution of high-quality lime products for various industrial applications. The company aims to establish itself as a key supplier in the Asia-Pacific region.

The multi-year agreement, set to commence post-construction and commissioning, represents the first large-scale commercial commitment to locally produced quicklime in PNG. Newmont will become a cornerstone customer, supporting domestic production. The supply will replace imported products currently shipped into PNG, with deliveries to Newmont’s local operations under standard commercial terms. Pricing and volume details of the agreement remain confidential.

According to the company, this agreement significantly de-risks the Central Lime Project. It also bolsters ongoing discussions with other potential customers as the project progresses toward first production. The target for initial production is set following the completion of key construction milestones.

This development marks a significant step for Pacific Lime and Cement, establishing a strong foundation for its operations in Papua New Guinea. Earlier in the day, Pacific Lime and Cement shares were up 3.5 per cent.