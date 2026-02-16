Ansell, a global leader in providing protection solutions, reported a solid but mixed first half, according to Morgans analyst Derek Jellinek. The company, which specialises in manufacturing medical and industrial gloves and protective clothing, saw adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of US66.33¢ (93.67¢), a 19 per cent increase that surpassed forecasts. This growth was primarily driven by stronger margins.

Revenue, however, remained largely flat at $US1.02 billion, reflecting only a 0.7 per cent increase and falling short of expectations due to subdued underlying demand. Despite the flat revenue, the group’s earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose by 15 per cent to $US146.9 million. Margins also saw improvement, increasing by 1.8 percentage points to reach 14.3 per cent.

The company maintained its full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $US1.37 to $US1.49. This outlook is supported by completed tariff-related price increases, cost-saving initiatives, and strong balance sheet metrics that enable the continuation of the $US200 million share buyback program.

Jellinek noted, “Overall, this should be viewed positively given the margin beat, although top-line softness may temper enthusiasm.” Shares in Ansell were last trading up 4.4 per cent following the announcement.