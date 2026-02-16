New Hope Coal Opts Out of Anglo Deal

New Hope Coal’s chief executive, Rob Bishop, has announced the company will not be bidding for Anglo American’s Queensland coking coal mines. This decision stems from Anglo American’s insistence on selling the entire $5.9 billion portfolio as a single transaction. Anglo American, a major global mining company, recently relaunched the sale process after a previous agreement with Peabody Energy fell through. New Hope Coal is an Australian energy company focused on exploration, development, and production of coal.

Bishop confirmed discussions with Anglo American regarding the assets. However, he stated that negotiations would not progress due to Anglo American’s unwillingness to consider a piecemeal sale of individual assets. “We are not interested in the whole portfolio,” Bishop stated, indicating the company’s preference for targeted acquisitions rather than a complete takeover.

The Anglo American sale process has gained momentum, supported by a significant rally in coking coal prices. On February 12, premium quality Queensland coking coal was trading at $US242 per tonne, a notable increase from $US172 per tonne in July. The rising prices reflect increased demand and improved market conditions for coking coal, a crucial component in steel production.

With New Hope Coal withdrawing from the bidding process, and BHP previously ruling out a bid, Yancoal emerges as a frontrunner in the acquisition of Anglo American’s Queensland coking coal mines. The sale represents a significant opportunity for companies seeking to expand their presence in the coking coal market, particularly given the current favourable pricing environment.