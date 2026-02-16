Blackstone Eyes $847 Million Neysa Investment

A consortium of investors spearheaded by Blackstone intends to inject up to $US600 million ($847 million) in equity into Neysa, an artificial intelligence cloud start-up based in India. The announcement was made in a statement on Monday. Alongside the equity investment, Neysa will pursue an additional $US600 million in debt financing.

Neysa intends to utilise the raised capital to deploy over 20,000 graphics processing units throughout India. These units will support AI training initiatives and various high-performance applications. The company aims to bolster India’s AI infrastructure, enabling broader access to AI technologies for businesses and public institutions.

Blackstone, a US-based alternative asset manager, plans to collaborate with Neysa’s co-founder and chief executive officer, Sharad Sanghi, to expedite the company’s expansion. Ganesh Mani, a senior managing director within Blackstone’s private equity division, highlighted the strategic importance of this investment in facilitating the advancement of AI infrastructure within India.

Blackstone has a history of investing in digital infrastructure globally. Some of its investments include QTS, AirTrunk, CoreWeave and Firmus. Neysa specialises in providing cloud-based AI solutions, and the investment aims to enhance their capacity to deliver AI infrastructure in the Indian market.