Pacific Lime and Cement Secures Cornerstone Quicklime Offtake with Newmont

Pacific Lime and Cement Limited (ASX: PLA, PNGX: PLC) has announced a significant milestone with a long-term quicklime offtake agreement secured with Newmont Corporation, the world’s leading gold producer. Pacific Lime and Cement is focused on advancing the development of Papua New Guinea’s lime and cement industry to supply essential building materials. The agreement will supply Newmont’s Papua New Guinea operations from PLC’s Central Lime Project in Central Province, PNG.

The offtake establishes Newmont as a cornerstone customer, contracting approximately one-third of the Central Lime Project’s production capacity. This commitment materially underpins the commercial development of PNG’s first domestic quicklime manufacturing operation. The agreement represents the first large-scale commercial commitment to locally produced quicklime in PNG, reflecting Newmont’s support for PNG’s buy-local framework.

The Central Lime Project aims to replace imported quicklime currently sourced from offshore. For Newmont, the offtake supports supply-chain resilience and reduces exposure to international logistics disruptions. The multi-year agreement commences following the construction completion and commissioning of the Central Lime Project, subject to standard conditions. Supply will be delivered under standard commercial delivery terms from PLC’s integrated project precinct, part of a Special Economic Zone.

PLC Managing Director Paul Mulder stated that securing Newmont as a cornerstone customer is a significant milestone for PLC and PNG’s industrial development. Newmont Lihir General Manager, Dawid Pretorius, added that the agreement reflects Newmont’s commitment to creating long-term social and economic value in Papua New Guinea. All commercial terms remain confidential and are consistent with market-based arrangements.