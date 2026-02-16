Bank of England Eyes Key Economic Data

The Bank of England (BOE) is set to closely monitor a series of crucial economic data releases in the coming days. This scrutiny follows a recent close decision to maintain steady interest rates, driven by persistent concerns regarding uncomfortably high inflation levels. A busy week for UK economy watchers includes labour market figures, consumer price statistics, public finance reports, and retail sales data. Wednesday’s inflation report is especially important, providing the final reading before the BOE’s next policy decision in March, after this month’s 5-4 split vote to hold rates steady.

Consumer price growth is projected by the BOE to fall back to the 2 per cent target by April. However, current levels remain significantly above this goal. Officials expect the January data to indicate an inflation rate of 2.9 per cent, although the median forecast among economists points to 3 per cent. Pantheon Macroeconomics and Investec anticipate higher-than-expected prices in shops and hotels, which could keep the inflation rate higher than anticipated.

Policymakers will also be looking for comprehensive evidence of ongoing disinflation. The jobs report, scheduled for release on Tuesday, is another critical data point. Indications of continued weakening in the labour market would provide reassurance to officials that price pressures are indeed easing. The BOE’s decisions impact the UK economy as the central bank responsible for maintaining monetary and financial stability.