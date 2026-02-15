Anson Resources to Commence Drilling at Yellow Cat Project

Anson Resources Ltd (ASX: ASN), a mineral resources company focused on developing its Green River and Paradox Lithium Project in Utah, USA, has announced it will commence drilling at its Yellow Cat U-V Project in early March 2026. The drilling program, managed through its subsidiary UV1 Minerals LLC, aims to confirm the extension of uranium and vanadium mineralisation across a 4,500m strike length between known historical workings.

The exploration program is focused on the eastern claim block of the project, targeting a well-defined east-west striking zone of uranium and vanadium mineralisation. Previous sampling programs by Anson have confirmed high-grade mineralisation in this area, with values up to 10.33% U3O8 and 25.6% V2O5. The mineralisation is shallow, located above the water table, allowing for shallow drilling and minimal environmental disturbance.

Anson plans to drill the mineralised trend from the Windy Point and McCoy Group to the Cactus Rat and Mineral Treasure mines, with drill depths ranging from 12m to 40m. Diamond coring of some mineralised zones will enable assaying for uranium, vanadium, and associated minerals, as well as metallurgical studies for mineral resource calculations.

Additionally, the company plans to conduct reverse circulation and diamond drilling to twin historical drillholes in the central block. The goal is to confirm the assay results and potentially upgrade the historical resource to a JORC 2012 mineral resource. Numerous open drillholes have been identified, which will allow for new downhole surveys, reducing the overall cost of the drilling program.