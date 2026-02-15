Belararox Accelerates Drilling at TMT Project with Second Rig

Belararox Limited (ASX: BRX) has announced the acceleration and expansion of its drill program at the TMT Project in Argentina, with a second diamond rig being mobilised to site. Belararox is a mineral explorer focused on securing and developing resources to meet the surge in demand from the technology, battery, and renewable energy markets. The existing deep-capacity diamond rig is currently drilling at Toro South, targeting a shallow epithermal system overlying a large-scale copper porphyry target.

The second diamond rig is scheduled to commence operations in early March to fast-track follow-up drilling at Toro Central. Three drill holes have already been completed at Toro Central, testing the epithermal target, with assays pending. Additionally, an MT/IP survey has been completed at Tambo South, and advanced 3D modelling is underway to refine copper porphyry follow-up drill targets.

Executive Director Chris Gale commented that the mobilisation of a second drill rig reflects the company’s confidence in the scale and potential of the TMT Project. Exploration Manager Chris Blaser added that geological, geochemical, and geophysical datasets are converging at Toro South, where a shallow epithermal target overlies a deeper copper porphyry target. The addition of a second rig allows the company to test both targets efficiently during the current field season.

The company anticipates first assays from Toro Central drilling in early March 2026 and will provide further updates as material results become available.