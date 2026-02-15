Centaurus Metals Confirms High-Purity Iron Ore Production at Jambreiro Project

Centaurus Metals (ASX: CTM, OTCQX: CTTZF) has announced positive results from its pilot plant test work program at the 100%-owned Jambreiro Iron Ore Project in Brazil. Centaurus Metals is focused on the exploration and development of its iron ore and nickel projects in Brazil. The testwork confirms the project’s potential to produce a high-quality direct reduction (DR) pellet feed product across its entire projected mine life.

Over half a tonne of high-grade DR concentrate was produced during the pilot program, achieving an average product specification of 67.8% iron, 1.45% silica, and 0.48% alumina, resulting in a combined silica and alumina level of 1.93%. This comfortably meets the requirements for a DR quality product, with a low average phosphorus grade of 0.02%. The product was delivered with a mass recovery of 40.3% and a metallurgical recovery of 89.3%.

The company believes the testwork supports its ability to produce a consistent, high-purity product that will be attractive to off-takers seeking to reduce scope-3 emissions and their overall carbon footprint. The pilot work has also allowed Centaurus to fine-tune the process flowsheet required at Jambreiro to deliver the DR concentrate product, and positive results were achieved from filtration and free-draining tests on the tails stream.

Darren Gordon, Centaurus’ Managing Director, expressed satisfaction with the results, noting the potential for Jambreiro to deliver a high-grade, low-impurity DR quality pellet feed concentrate product at scale with strong metal and mass recoveries. The results from the pilot will now be delivered to potential off-takers for their consideration, as the company continues to advance the re-licensing process with the Minas Gerais environmental agency.