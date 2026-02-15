Adherium Announces $7.52 Million Equity Raising to Fuel RPM Growth

Adherium Limited (ASX:ADR), a global leader in digital respiratory management and developer of the US FDA-cleared Hailie® Smartinhaler®, has announced it is undertaking a placement and a 1-for-1.5 pro-rata accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise up to approximately A$7.52 million (before costs). The funds are earmarked to support commercial initiatives focused on the growth of the Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) channel and progress toward value-based care contracts with U.S. insurers.

The Equity Raising will consist of an institutional placement to raise up to approximately A$1.34 million and a 1-for-1.5 pro-rata accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer. The entitlement offer is non-underwritten and comprises an accelerated institutional component and a retail component. The offer price is A$0.003 per new share, representing a 40% discount to the closing price of Adherium’s shares on 13 February 2026.

Adherium CEO and Managing Director, Dawn Bitz, stated that the equity raise is expected to support the next phase of growth and strengthen the company’s capacity to execute at pace. She also acknowledged the firm commitment of A$2.0 million from Trudell Medical Ltd, exceeding their pro-rata entitlement under the Institutional Entitlement Offer.

The proceeds from the Equity Raising will be used to fund commercial initiatives focused on growing the RPM channel, supporting progress towards value-based care contracts with U.S. Insurers, general working capital, repayment of creditors, and costs associated with the Equity Raising. The Retail Entitlement Offer is anticipated to open on 23 February 2026 and close on 5 March 2026, with new shares expected to be issued on 12 March 2026.