Audinate, a specialist in audiovisual networking solutions, has reported a widened net loss of $US10.5 million ($14.9 million) for the first half of 2026. This is despite the company’s efforts to control spending. The result compares unfavourably to a $US4.3 million loss during the same period last year. Audinate is known for its Dante technology, which enables the distribution of high-quality audio and video over computer networks. The company is currently transitioning towards cloud-based video services.

Despite the reported loss, Audinate’s management team has expressed optimism regarding the full financial year, pointing to a substantial backlog of orders. The company anticipates gross profit growth of between 13 and 15 per cent for the year. This positive outlook is supported by what the company describes as strong performance in key areas, including revenue growth.

According to co-founder and chief executive Aidan Williams, Audinate delivered a strong first half, returning to revenue growth while maintaining industry-leading gross margins. The company believes it has strengthened its market position through continued design-win momentum, new product introductions, and the successful launch of Iris. The Iris product extends Dante’s capabilities further into video and cloud-enabled video production workflows.