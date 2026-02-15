Strike Energy Cleared to Drill Walyering West-1

Strike Energy has received all necessary regulatory approvals to proceed with the drilling of the Walyering West-1 exploration well. The well is located within production licence L23 in the Perth Basin, paving the way for drilling operations to commence by mid-April 2026. Strike Energy is an Australian independent energy company focused on developing gas resources. The company aims to supply low-cost, sustainable energy to Western Australia.

The Walyering West-1 well sits approximately two kilometres west of the producing Walyering-5 gas well. It is designed to test a gross 2U prospective resource of 46 petajoules (PJ) within the Cattamarra Formation. This represents a significant opportunity for Strike to expand its gas resources in the region and bolster future production capabilities.

Currently, Strike Energy holds approximately 19.6 petajoules of gas under existing firm supply agreements. In anticipation of the drilling results, the company has adjusted its production levels at the Walyering field to around 10 terajoules per day. To meet its supply commitments, Strike is supplementing its production volumes with third-party gas purchases. The outcome of the Walyering West-1 drilling program will be pivotal in determining Strike’s future production strategy and its ability to meet growing gas demand.