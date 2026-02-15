OOh!Media Profit Plummets Amid Budget Cuts

OOh!Media, Australia’s largest outdoor media company, has reported a significant drop in annual profit. The company’s net profit for 2025 totalled $16.9 million, a stark contrast to the $36.6 million recorded in the previous year. This represents a decrease of more than half in annual profit. OOh!Media specialises in outdoor advertising solutions, including billboards, street furniture, and digital displays, connecting brands with audiences in public spaces. The company also provides content and advertising services across various platforms.

The downturn has been attributed to a tightening of corporate advertising budgets, particularly in the second half of the year. In addition to these budget constraints, OOh!Media also cited the loss of a major contract with Auckland Transport as a contributing factor to the profit decline. Despite these challenges, the board has expressed optimism regarding the first quarter of 2026 and has made the decision to increase its fully franked final dividend.

The fully franked final dividend was raised to 4¢, up from 3.5¢. Chief executive James Taylor commented on the year’s performance, stating that the first half of 2025 saw OOh!Media deliver record revenue and underlying results. However, he noted that the second half of the year experienced pressure on advertising budgets, compounded by the non-renewal of the Auckland Transport contract.