Ansell (ASX:ANN) Announces Half Year Results for FY26

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN), a global leader in safety solutions and an integrated manufacturer of personal protection equipment for healthcare and industrial workplaces, today released its Half Year Report and Accounts for the period ended 31 December 2025. The announcement, authorised by the Board of Directors, includes the Appendix 4D and the Half Year Financial Report. The company’s products are trusted daily by over 10 million workers in more than 100 countries.

According to the Appendix 4D, Ansell’s revenue from ordinary activities rose by 0.7% to US$1,026.6 million. Operating profit after tax attributable to members increased significantly by 61.5% to US$88.8 million. Net profit for the period attributable to members also saw a 61.5% increase, reaching US$88.8 million. Excluding significant items, the net profit for the period attributable to members was up by 18.1% to US$95.7 million.

The company declared a dividend of 26.60 US cents per share, unfranked, with a record date of 24 February 2026. The dividend reinvestment plan election cut-off date is set for 25 February 2026, and the payment date is scheduled for 13 March 2026. The dividend will not attract withholding tax for non-resident shareholders as it is sourced entirely from the Company’s Conduit Foreign Income Account.

Net tangible asset backing per ordinary share increased from $2.11 in June 2025 to $2.21 as of 31 December 2025. The provided report is presented in United States dollars, aligning with the predominant global currency of Ansell’s business transactions. Further details regarding the reported figures and other disclosures can be found in the Half Year Financial Report and related ASX announcement.