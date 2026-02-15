ECB Expands Euro Liquidity Access Globally

The European Central Bank (ECB) has announced plans to broaden access to its euro liquidity backstop, making it globally available and permanent. This initiative is designed to strengthen the international role of the euro. Currently, access to these repo lines, which are critical funding sources during market stress, has been restricted to a small number of primarily Eastern European countries. ECB President Christine Lagarde views this facility as a key tool to enhance the euro’s global reach.

The new facility, set to launch in the third quarter of 2026, will be accessible to all central banks, provided they meet certain eligibility criteria. Banks excluded for reasons such as money laundering, terrorist financing, or international sanctions will not be eligible. The repo line enables lenders to borrow euros from the ECB against high-quality collateral when they cannot secure funding on the market. These funds must be repaid at maturity, along with interest.

Unlike previous temporary lines that required periodic extensions, this new facility will offer standing access to up to 50 billion euros. The ECB believes this is an opportune moment for the euro to gain market share, especially with investors reassessing the U.S. dollar’s stability due to unpredictable economic policies. They maintain that a revamped financial and economic architecture is essential for the euro to compete effectively.

This guaranteed access to euros is expected to increase demand for euro-denominated assets and encourage banks outside the Eurozone to invest in assets from the bloc. The U.S. Federal Reserve operates a similar tool known as the FIMA Repo Facility. This tool protects the Treasury market by preventing lenders from being forced to sell government bonds below market value during periods of stress.