Ansell has reported a notable increase in its first-half earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), climbing 15.3 per cent to $US146.9 million. This growth occurred even as sales edged up only 0.7 per cent to $US1.02 billion. The company successfully counteracted the financial strain of heightened US tariffs by implementing price adjustments. Ansell is a global leader in providing protection solutions, manufacturing and marketing a range of products for industrial and medical use. These solutions enhance safety, improve productivity and ensure compliance.

Furthermore, Ansell’s EBIT margin saw an expansion of 180 basis points, reaching 14.3 per cent. Operating cash flow experienced a significant surge of 71.8 per cent, amounting to $US91.9 million. Net profit, excluding significant items, also rose impressively by 18.1 per cent to $US95.7 million. According to the company, the price increases were instrumental in mitigating the estimated annualised tariff costs of approximately $US80 million.

Looking ahead, Ansell has reaffirmed its full-year 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) guidance, projecting between US137¢ and US149¢. The company anticipates that its earnings momentum will persist throughout the second half of the year, despite prevailing subdued market conditions.

In addition to the positive earnings report, Ansell’s board has declared an interim dividend of US26.60¢. The company also confirmed that its on-market share buyback program will remain active, following the repurchase of $47.2 million worth of shares during the first half of the year.