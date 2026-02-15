a2 Milk Boosts Revenue Growth Forecast

by Finance News Network February 16, 2026 08:18 AM


The a2 Milk Company has revised its FY26 revenue growth guidance upwards to the mid-double-digit per cent range. This follows a robust first-half performance, with revenue increasing by 18.8 per cent to $NZ993.5 million ($849.1 million). The company also reported an 18.4 per cent rise in EBITDA to $NZ155 million.

Underlying EBITDA experienced a 25.9 per cent surge, accompanied by a 0.9 percentage point margin improvement, reaching 16.6 per cent. Net profit after tax saw a 9.4 per cent increase, climbing to $NZ112.1 million. a2 Milk specialises in producing and selling milk and infant formula products that contain only the A2 type of beta-casein protein. They aim to provide consumers with products that are easier to digest.

Infant milk formula revenue showed strong growth, rising by 13.6 per cent overall. This included a 20.9 per cent increase in English-label products and a 6.5 per cent increase in Chinese-label products. The company reported achieving a record market share in the Chinese-label segment. The company’s positive performance has allowed them to declare an interim dividend of NZ11.5¢ per share, unimputed and fully franked.

Consequently, the FY26 revenue growth guidance has been adjusted from the low double-digit per cent range to the mid-double-digit per cent range. The company anticipates an improved EBITDA margin range as well, reflecting confidence in their continued growth trajectory.


