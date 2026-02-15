Australian equities are experiencing unprecedented volatility, with over a third of stocks on the ASX moving more than 5 per cent last week. A significant portion of these movements coincided with company results announcements, while others were driven by commodity price fluctuations or artificial intelligence disruption fears. The volatility spans both large and small-cap stocks, with the S&P/ASX200 and Small Ordinaries indices showing similar levels of price fluctuation.

Results day trading is proving particularly turbulent. Cochlear Limited, a global medical device company known for its hearing implants, experienced an unprecedented 19 per cent swing on its results day, prompting analysts to revise earnings forecasts. The company specialises in implantable hearing solutions for adults and children. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Market observers attribute the increased volatility to the growing influence of global hedge funds and algorithmic trading firms. These entities capitalise on catalysts like earnings reports, exploiting the reduced presence of high-conviction active managers. The proliferation of ETFs and quantitative funds further exacerbates the situation, creating an environment where winners are chased and losers are dumped. This trend raises concerns about long-term capital allocation and the overall health of Australian capital markets.

The shift towards algorithmic trading poses challenges for listed companies and long-term investors alike. Chief executives are increasingly focused on managing market reactions to results, while long-term investors find themselves navigating a skittish market prone to exaggerated price movements. Regulators may need to address these structural changes to ensure efficient capital allocation and investment within the Australian economy.