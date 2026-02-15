China Praises Canada Visit, Relations Improve

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi has commended Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s recent trip to China, describing it as “fruitful”. The comments were reported by state news agency Xinhua on Sunday, following a meeting between Wang and his Canadian counterpart, Anita Anand, at the Munich Security Conference. The meeting signals a potential thaw in relations between the two nations.

During the conference, Anand echoed Wang’s sentiments, stating that Carney’s visit had been a “great success.” According to Xinhua, Anand believes the visit has ushered in a new era of Canada-China relations. The discussions at the Munich Security Conference covered a range of topics of mutual interest.

The renewed optimism surrounding Canada-China relations follows a period of strained diplomatic ties. While specific details of the discussions were not provided, both sides appear eager to foster a more collaborative environment. The focus on positive outcomes and future cooperation suggests a commitment to rebuilding trust and strengthening bilateral relations.

Further meetings and discussions are anticipated as both countries navigate the complexities of international relations and seek to expand areas of mutual benefit. The initial positive reception from both sides indicates a willingness to engage in constructive dialogue and address shared challenges.