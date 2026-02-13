CEO Exodus: Pressure Mounts on Australian Executives

A wave of executive departures has hit the Australian corporate landscape, with CEOs from CSL, ASX, and Lendlease announcing their exits this week. These changes suggest investors are losing patience after strategic missteps and earnings underperformance. With the ASX 200 at record levels, tolerance for bad news is low, as demonstrated by AMP’s recent share price collapse, which saw a staggering 27 per cent drop following a downgrade in earnings outlook. AMP is a financial services company that provides wealth management and banking solutions. CSL is a global biotechnology company that develops and delivers innovative medicines.

Several other CEOs are feeling the heat. Sukhinder Singh Cassidy of Xero, a SME accounting software business, faces investor concerns over the company’s US acquisition and potential AI disruption. Aaron Erter of building materials giant James Hardie needs to rebuild trust with Australian investors after a controversial acquisition. Amanda Bardwell of Woolworths is under pressure to improve grocery performance and resolve issues with Big W.

Jayne Hrdlicka of Endeavour Group faces a challenging turnaround situation with a demanding shareholder. Ana Pedersen, interim CEO of Corporate Travel, must navigate a UK overcharging scandal. Treasury Wine’s Sam Fischer confronts weakening sales and billionaire investor interest. Kevin Gallagher of Santos needs to highlight shareholder value after a failed takeover bid. David Di Pilla of HMC Capital is grappling with investor concerns about the company’s ventures. Richard Fennell of Bendigo Bank needs to address an AUSTRAC investigation and competition in the banking sector. Chris Ellison of Mineral Resources faces a governance issue despite a booming share price.