Webjet Shares Plunge After Takeover Talks End

Webjet shares experienced a dramatic downturn, plummeting over 20 per cent in early trading following the termination of takeover discussions with Helloworld and BGH Capital. The decision came as neither party presented binding proposals that could be presented to shareholders for consideration. Webjet is an online travel agency that operates a global network of travel booking websites. The company also provides technology solutions for the travel industry.

According to Webjet, the company engaged with both Helloworld and BGH Capital for approximately 12 weeks after receiving non-binding offers of 90 cents per share from Helloworld on November 19 and 91 cents per share from BGH on November 21. Despite these initial expressions of interest, the board indicated that neither approach materialised into a definitive proposal. However, Webjet conveyed its willingness to consider future change-of-control proposals, provided they offer compelling value and execution certainty.

Adding to the negative pressure on Webjet’s share price was the revision of its fiscal year 2026 underlying EBITDA guidance. The company now expects underlying EBITDA to fall between $28 million and $29 million, excluding Webjet Business Travel. This adjustment reflects challenging trading conditions currently impacting the business.

As of the latest update, Webjet shares were down 22.3 per cent, reflecting investor disappointment over the failed takeover talks and revised financial outlook.