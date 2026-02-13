Australia Post Seeks Postage Price Increase

Australia Post has submitted a draft price notification to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), proposing an increase to the basic postage rate. The proposed increase would see the price of a standard stamp rise from $1.70 to $1.85, commencing in mid-to-late 2026. This measure is intended to mitigate ongoing financial losses within Australia Post’s letters service. Australia Post delivers postal services across Australia, alongside retail and financial services through its national network. It facilitates communication and commerce for individuals and businesses alike.

The price adjustment will not affect concession or seasonal greeting stamps, which will remain at their current prices of 60¢ and 65¢, respectively. These prices have remained stable for over a decade. Australia Post notes that individual consumers now account for less than 3 per cent of all letters sent, with businesses and government agencies comprising the majority of mail volume.

According to Australia Post, the average financial impact on Australian households due to the proposed price increase is expected to be less than $1 per year. Despite the increase, Australia would still maintain one of the lowest stamp prices among OECD countries. The company’s letters service experienced a significant decline in volume during the 2025 fiscal year.

Letter volumes fell by 11.7 per cent, excluding election-related mail, reaching levels not seen since the late 1930s. Despite the contribution from election mail, the letters service still reported a substantial loss of $230.4 million in FY25, highlighting the need for price adjustments to ensure the service’s financial sustainability.