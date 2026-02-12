Felix Gold Confirms Gold Mineralisation Extensions at Treasure Creek

Felix Gold Limited (ASX:FXG) has announced drilling and trenching gold assay results from the Northwest Array at Treasure Creek. Felix Gold is focused on advancing two complementary opportunities in Alaska’s Fairbanks Mining District: near-term antimony production and district-scale gold. The results stem from a tightly focused drill program testing high-grade antimony mineralisation within the broader gold halo.

The program, while supporting the antimony strategy, has also confirmed strong gold mineralisation. Drilling targeted the orientation and continuity of massive stibnite veins, as well as a north-northeast trending breccia unit. Initial step-out trenching, approximately 130 metres west of the main target area, has been completed and included in the results. Surface trench 25NWTR001 exposed 67m of gold mineralisation across 90m (26m @ 1.86 g/t Au, including 12m @ 2.86 g/t Au), extending the NW Array mineralised corridor into an area acquired in May 2024, validating historical shallow air-track drilling results.

Drill results from the main antimony target area continue to confirm broad zones of gold mineralisation forming halos around antimony vein zones. Noteworthy drill results include 47.36m @ 1.34 g/t Au from 19.5m (Hole 25TCDC020), 15.71m @ 2.91 g/t Au from 37.61m (Hole 25TCDC004), and 13.72m @ 2.83 g/t Au from 27.43m (Hole 25TCRC003). Mineralisation remains open along strike and at depth.

Felix Gold’s Executive Director, Joseph Webb, commented that the trenching results show the mineralised system extends at least 130 metres further west along strike. Gold assay results are pending for 44 diamond holes and 18 RC holes, while antimony/multielement assay results are pending for a further 45 diamond holes and 6 RC holes. The company cautions that it is assessing the economic viability of near-term antimony production, and no JORC-compliant economic studies have been completed.