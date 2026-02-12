BrainChip Launches AKD2500 Silicon Project to Advance Akida™ 2.0 Platform

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), a leader in neuromorphic artificial intelligence technology, today announced the commencement of its AKD2500 custom silicon development project. BrainChip is the world’s first commercial producer of neuromorphic AI technology. This project represents a significant financial commitment aimed at advancing the company’s next-generation Akida™ 2.0 neuromorphic IP roadmap.

The AKD2500 project is a strategic investment designed to integrate BrainChip’s next-generation Akida™ 2.0 neuromorphic architecture into silicon. The device will be implemented using TSMC’s 12-nanometre process technology, which will enable customers to evaluate its performance under conditions relevant to modern edge AI deployments. The initial phase will involve a multi-project wafer (MPW) pilot development for functional validation and manufacturability assessment.

BrainChip expects the total budget for the AKD2500 silicon project to be approximately US$2.5 million. This budget covers development services, fabrication, packaging and testing, and the licensing of required third-party technology. A material portion of the budget will be allocated to IP licence fees associated with advanced design elements and process technologies.

According to BrainChip CEO Sean Hehir, the AKD2500 project marks an important step in advancing the company’s Akida™ 2.0 technology. Prototype silicon is expected in Q3 of 2026. Hehir added that the chip will provide customers with a tangible way to evaluate the capabilities of the Akida™ 2.0 architecture, which is essential for expanding commercial engagement and driving future IP licensing opportunities. The company anticipates that expenditures under the project will be incurred on a staged basis, aligned with defined technical milestones across the pilot development program.